Envoy Outlines Pakistan’s Foreign Policy At Indonesia’s Defence University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 06:28 PM

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador to Indonesia Ameer Khurram Rathore on Friday delivered an insightful lecture at the Indonesia Defence University on “Pakistan’s Foreign Policy & Regional Environment.

The envoy, in his lecture, highlighted the importance of ties between Pakistan and Indonesia, and the need to strengthen them, especially in the economic domain, Pakistan's Embassy in Indonesia posted on the social media platform X.

Ambassador Rathore explained the contours of Pakistan’s foreign policy and its position on Kashmir, Palestine, and other regional and global issues.

He also had a meeting with the rector and faculty of the university.

