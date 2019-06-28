UrduPoint.com
Envoy To G20 Says Brazil Wants To Help Participants Reach Consensus On Final Declaration

Fri 28th June 2019 | 03:59 PM

Envoy to G20 Says Brazil Wants to Help Participants Reach Consensus on Final Declaration

Brazil is determined to help all participants of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka to achieve a consensus on the text of the final declaration despite the differences that some countries have over a number of contentious issues, including climate, Norberto Moretti, Brasilia's representative to G20 and BRICS, said on Friday

"As everybody else we are currently determined to help all members of the G20 to reach consensus ... It is not for me to speculate whether or not we will have a [final] text. Everyone is working to have a text," Moretti told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka, when asked if Brazil might oppose to the declaration's possible language on climate.

According to the representative, Brazil remains committed to the Paris Agreement and has no problems talking about the issue.

"Brazil has no difficulty, as I've said, no difficulty at all in speaking about the Paris Agreement, speaking about its whole implementation. As you know, the government has repeatedly said that Brazil remains party to the agreement, so we have no difficulties," Moretti said.

Moretti stressed that the problem was whether the United States, which withdrew from the climate deal two years ago, or any other country would agree with the wording of the final declaration, as no separate communique on climate would be signed at the G20.

"So it's not clear at this point of time if we will be able to have consensus language, by consensus I mean that all 20 associate with, or it will have 19 plus 1 or 19 versus 1 formula. It is not clear at this point," the representative said.

The representative added that there were several options on the table, with some of them being more ambitious than others.

"There have been suggestions of language that we clearly could not support, as others, it's not only Brazil. Several other counties said 'I want this, I cannot take more ambitious option.' Brazil was among the countries ... that are not in the position to take more ambitious option," Moretti said.

At the same time, Moretti noted that trade appeared to be "an easier" issue than climate.

The G20 summit started in Osaka on Friday and will come to an end on Saturday.

