Envoy to OSCE on Killing of Russian Reporter: US Condemns Any Attack on Journalists

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The United States condemns any attack on journalists regardless of where they occur, US Ambassador to the Organization of European Security and Co-Operation (OSCE) Michael Carpenter said on Tuesday.

Carpenter made the statement in response to a question about the killing of Russian news service RIA Novosti reporter Rostislav Zhuravlev by Ukrainian troops via cluster munitions.

