Envoy to OSCE on Killing of Russian Reporter: US Condemns Any Attack on Journalists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2023 | 09:28 PM

The United States condemns any attack on journalists regardless of where they occur, US Ambassador to the Organization of European Security and Co-Operation (OSCE) Michael Carpenter said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The United States condemns any attack on journalists regardless of where they occur, US Ambassador to the Organization of European Security and Co-Operation (OSCE) Michael Carpenter said on Tuesday.

Carpenter made the statement in response to a question about the killing of Russian news service RIA Novosti reporter Rostislav Zhuravlev by Ukrainian troops via cluster munitions.

"The United States condemns any attack on journalists wherever they take place," Carpenter said during a press briefing.

