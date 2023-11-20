Envoys of Pakistan, Oman in Brussels vow to expand scope of bilateral ties

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Pakistan's Ambassdor to Belgium, Amna Baloch here on Monday met envoy of Oman, Rua Issa Ashraf Alzadjali and discussed expanding the scope of bilateral relations between their countries.

The two sides reaffirmed the bonds of friendship and commitment to enhance cooperation, said a post by Pakistan's embassy in Brussels on social media platform, X.