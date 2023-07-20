Open Menu

Envoys Of US, Japan, South Korea To Discuss North Korea On Thursday

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Envoys of US, Japan, South Korea to Discuss North Korea on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Japan will host a trilateral meeting of envoys on North Korea with the United States and South Korea on Thursday, in the wake of Pyongyang's recent missile launches.�

Director-General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs at the Japanese Foreign Ministry, Takehiro Funakoshi, will host US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim and South Korean Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs, Kim Gunn, in the town of Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture.

The three diplomats will discuss ways to promote peace and security in the region as well as to persuade North Korea to stop its test launches and return to negotiations.

