EP Committee Suggests Freezing Partnership Talks With Belarus Until New Election
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 06:30 PM
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) A foreign affairs committee of the European Parliament called on the European Union to suspend talks on partnership with Belarus until the country has had a new presidential election, the committee's recommendations said Tuesday.
"Members of the Foreign Affairs Committee say negotiations on the EU-Belarus Partnership Priorities must be suspended until new, free and fair presidential elections can be organised," the press release o the parliament said.