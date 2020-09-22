UrduPoint.com
EP Committee Suggests Freezing Partnership Talks With Belarus Until New Election

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 06:30 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) A foreign affairs committee of the European Parliament called on the European Union to suspend talks on partnership with Belarus until the country has had a new presidential election, the committee's recommendations said Tuesday.

"Members of the Foreign Affairs Committee say negotiations on the EU-Belarus Partnership Priorities must be suspended until new, free and fair presidential elections can be organised," the press release o the parliament said.

