EPA Fuel Waiver For E15 Gas Will Address Fuel Supply Crisis, Lower Prices - White House

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2022 | 12:23 AM

The Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) emergency fuel waiver to allow for the sale of 15% ethanol blend (E15) gasoline during the summer driving season will address the ongoing fuel supply crisis and lower costs at the pump, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday

"Today, the Environmental Protection Agency announced that it is issuing an emergency fuel waiver to allow E15 sales during the summer driving season. The waiver is a critical step to address the fuel supply crisis... At current prices, E15 can save a family 10 cents per gallon of gas on average and many stores sell E15 at an even greater discount and today's waiver will allow families to pay that lower price for months to come," Psaki said in a statement.

On Thursday, the EPA issued the emergency fuel waiver for E15 as part of the Biden administration's broader plan to use domestic biofuel to reduce US reliance on foreign energy products and accelerate the transition to clean energy.

President Joe Biden announced earlier in April that he would request a waiver for E15 gas as part of his plan to address rising fuel costs. The EPA said the emergency waiver will go into effect on May 1.

E15 gasoline is blended with 10.5% to 15% ethanol and was approved for use in light-duty conventional vehicles made in 2001 or later, according to the US Energy Department.

