EPA Orders Cleanup of Soil, Water in Ohio After Train Derailment - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said in a press release on Tuesday that it has ordered Norfolk Southern Railway to conduct all necessary operations pertaining to the cleanup after the train derailment accident in East Palestine, Ohio, including the cleanup of soil and water resources contaminated by spilled hazardous materials.

"Today, the US Environmental Protection Agency ordered Norfolk Southern to conduct all necessary actions associated with the cleanup from the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment. As part of EPA's legally binding order, Norfolk Southern will be required to: Identify and clean up contaminated soil and water resources," the release said.

EPA also ordered Norfolk Southern Railway to reimburse it for the cleaning services that will be offered to residents and businesses to provide an additional layer of reassurance and to pay for its costs for work performed under the order, the release said.

EPA will outline a plan with the necessary steps to clean up the environmental damage and charge the railway with triple the cost of necessary work in case Norfolk Southern does not follow the plan, the release said.

"The Norfolk Southern train derailment has upended the lives of East Palestine families, and EPA's order will ensure the company is held accountable for jeopardizing the health and safety of this community," the release cited EPA Administrator Michael Regan as saying.

"Let me be clear: Norfolk Southern will pay for cleaning up the mess they created and for the trauma they've inflicted on this community."

On February 3, a train hauling 20 cars from Norfolk Southern with hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. A big fire erupted due to the derailment, leading to officials burning vinyl chloride inside five of the tanker cars to avoid a catastrophic explosion. The accident released toxic chemicals, including hydrogen chloride, phosgene, butyl acrylate, and ethylene into the environment.

The CEO of Norfolk Southern has been heavily criticized by the residents and political leaders for the lack of engagement following the disaster. The company's president visited East Palestine, Ohio but Norfolk Southern representatives did not show up at a public meeting last week where residents gathered, citing fear of physical threats.

Despite repeated assurances that the air and water are safe, residents in the area have told Sputnik of recent health impacts, including headaches, burning skin, and irritated eyes, as well as anxiety about long-term health risks such as cancer. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources told Sputnik that approximately 3,500 fish had died in waterways near the train derailment site.