MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The US Environmental Protection Agency has released an updated version of its report on climate change indicators for the United States for the first time in four years, ending the effort by the previous administration to play down the issue.

According to The Washington Post, former President Donald Trump and his administration delayed the report for three years due to their dissenting stance on the issue of climate change and its causes.

"After four years of dormancy ” as a part of [US President Joe Biden's] commitment to scientific quality and transparency ” we have relaunched Climate Change Indicators in the United States," the EPA tweeted.

The report contains various climate indicators, varying from those related to ecosystems and greenhouse gases to the state of snow and ice and ocean temperatures.

Among the most disturbing findings are increased heatwave frequency in the country, a decrease of winter ice on the Great lakes, and an increase in permafrost temperature in Alaska.

The EPA reporting on climate change indicators was started in 2010 by the administration of former President Barack Obama, providing information on various variables. This, along with some other Obama climate initiatives was rolled back by the Trump administration, which dismissed the climate change concerns as hoax.