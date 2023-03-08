EPF Compensated EU Members About $475Mln for Ammunition Provided for Ukraine - Borrell

The European Peace Facility (EPF) compensated the EU members about 450 million euros ($475 million) for the supply of ammunition to Ukraine, and the bloc will continue these supplies, EU Diplomacy Chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The European Peace Facility (EPF) compensated the EU members about 450 million Euros ($475 million) for the supply of ammunition to Ukraine, and the bloc will continue these supplies, EU Diplomacy Chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

"(The) European Peace Facility has reimbursed to (EU) member states about 450 million euros for ammunition provided to Ukraine," he said at a press conference after the informal meeting of EU Defense Ministers in Stockholm.

He also said that the conflict in Ukraine had turned into "a position war" and the hostilities were "consuming" in terms of artillery shells, adding that there were tens of thousands artillery shots daily.

He also expressed confidence in the fact that the EU should speed up the supplies.

"Every day there is ammunition coming from European Union member states arriving to Ukraine. Every day. There is a flow going on. The issue is it has to be increased. More and quicker," he said.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to the US and NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.