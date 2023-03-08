UrduPoint.com

EPF Compensated EU Members About $475Mln For Ammunition Provided For Ukraine - Borrell

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2023 | 10:13 PM

EPF Compensated EU Members About $475Mln for Ammunition Provided for Ukraine - Borrell

The European Peace Facility (EPF) compensated the EU members about 450 million euros ($475 million) for the supply of ammunition to Ukraine, and the bloc will continue these supplies, EU Diplomacy Chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The European Peace Facility (EPF) compensated the EU members about 450 million Euros ($475 million) for the supply of ammunition to Ukraine, and the bloc will continue these supplies, EU Diplomacy Chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

"(The) European Peace Facility has reimbursed to (EU) member states about 450 million euros for ammunition provided to Ukraine," he said at a press conference after the informal meeting of EU Defense Ministers in Stockholm.

He also said that the conflict in Ukraine had turned into "a position war" and the hostilities were "consuming" in terms of artillery shells, adding that there were tens of thousands artillery shots daily.

He also expressed confidence in the fact that the EU should speed up the supplies.

"Every day there is ammunition coming from European Union member states arriving to Ukraine. Every day. There is a flow going on. The issue is it has to be increased. More and quicker," he said.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to the US and NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia European Union Stockholm February From Million

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler visits Sharjah Safari, Buhais Geological ..

RAK Ruler visits Sharjah Safari, Buhais Geological Park

28 seconds ago
 Dubai&#039;s Department of Finance launches IMTITH ..

Dubai&#039;s Department of Finance launches IMTITHAL training programme on UAE C ..

35 seconds ago
 Dubai&#039;s Community Development Authority launc ..

Dubai&#039;s Community Development Authority launches &#039;Respite Care&#039; p ..

16 minutes ago
 Brahmos missile firing, a glaring example of hollo ..

Brahmos missile firing, a glaring example of hollowness of Indian command & cont ..

2 minutes ago
 Int'l Women Day marked to highlight women's contri ..

Int'l Women Day marked to highlight women's contribution in uplift, progress of ..

2 minutes ago
 SAFWCO marks "Int'l Women Day"

SAFWCO marks "Int'l Women Day"

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.