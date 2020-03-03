UrduPoint.com
Epidemic Control Donations From 46 Countries Arrive In China: Foreign Ministry Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 09:50 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Chinese foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Tuesday that epidemic prevention and control materials donated by 46 countries as well as six international organizations had arrived in China by Monday.

"According to information from diplomatic channels, a total of 62 countries and seven international organizations have committed to donating epidemic prevention and control materials to China, and donations from 46 countries and six organizations have already arrived in China," Zhao said at a press briefing, adding that 12 countries and two international organizations have provided or announced they will provide food, cash and other forms of support to China.

Zhao said China is deeply grateful for the sincere and friendly support from the international community and has the confidence and capability to win the battle against the epidemic at an early date.

Noting that the epidemic situation is currently at the most critical stage, Zhao said China would strengthen international and regional cooperation while continue to fight the epidemic on its own territory.

He said China would timely share information and experience as well as coordinate policies and resources with other countries and the World Health Organization to win the global war against the epidemic.

