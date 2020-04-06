Epidemic in New York State Could Hit Plateau as Hospitalizations, Death Rate Flat - Cuomo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The rate of hospitalizations and deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in New York State has been declining over the last couple of days - a development that signalizes a plateau may be reached, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that

"The total number of hospitalizations are down, the ICU [intensive care unit] admissions are down and the daily intubations are down. Those are all good signs and again, I would suggest a possible flattening of the curve," Cuomo said.

On Monday, New York State had 358 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, compared to 574 on Saturday, 1,095 on Friday and 1,427 on Thursday.

Cuomo also said the number of deaths has been "flat" for two days, with 599 people reported dead from COVID-19 on Monday, 594 on Sunday and 630 on Saturday.

Cuomo said that these trends indicate the nearing of the apex of COVID-19 epidemic in New York State.

"If we are plateauing, we are plateauing at a very high level, and there is tremendous stress on the health care system," he added.

Cuomo emphasized that it is critical to continue to comply with the rules on social distancing, which have contributed to the slow down of the rate of infection and ordered state schools and non-essential businesses to remain close until April 29.