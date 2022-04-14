Epidemic-induced closure of toll stations in China declines

UrduPoint.com

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :China has seen a significant decrease in the number of highway toll stations and service zones shut down due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the Ministry of Transport said Thursday.

As of Tuesday, 517 toll stations in the country were closed off, accounting for only 4.79 percent of the nation's total. The figure was 161 fewer, or down by 23.

75 percent, compared with that on Sunday, the ministry data showed.

The number of closed highway service zones stood at 283 as of Tuesday, accounting for 4.28 percent of the total. There were 81 fewer closed service zones compared to Sunday, the ministry said.

All highway toll stations and service zones in seven provincial-level regions, namely Tianjin, Fujian, Hainan, Chongqing, Yunnan, Gansu and Ningxia, are in operation, according to the ministry.

