UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Epidemic Response Group At Briefing On Coronavirus In Davos Recommends Less Handshakes

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 10:03 PM

Epidemic Response Group at Briefing on Coronavirus in Davos Recommends Less Handshakes

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) has recommended "less handshakes" amid the spread of the Novel Coronavirus at a special briefing on the disease on the sidelines of the WEF in Davos

DAVOS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) has recommended "less handshakes" amid the spread of the Novel Coronavirus at a special briefing on the disease on the sidelines of the WEF in Davos.

CEPI has entered a partnership with three research teams earlier in the day to develop a vaccine against the new disease.

"In terms of thinking about individuals and their responses ... everybody has a role to play. There are things that individuals can do to reduce their own risks, they are very simple, but if every single person did them, the risk would be massively reduced. These includes being careful to cover yourself when you sneeze, washing hands, being very careful, going for elbow touch instead of shaking hands. It sounds ridiculous, but interventions like these can actually reduce transmission," Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI, said.

A health charity official from the UK recalled at the briefing how Africans altered their habits during the recent Ebola epidemics and got used to not shaking hands without much advice from above.

"It's amazing how during Ebola in West Africa and now in DRC elbow touching just became a norm. It's amazing how the interventions can go through populations and they make the decisions themselves. During the Ebola in Africa, nobody shook hands, eveeybody elbowed," Jeremy Farrar, director of Wellcome Trust, a British medical researcher, noted.

The research will be conducted by Inovio Pharma, the University of Queensland, and Moderna, a US biotechnology company.

The unknown type of viral pneumonia was first reported in China's Wuhan in early January and has since been confirmed by China and the World Health Organization to be a new strain of coronavirus, currently being labeled as 2019-nCoV or Novel Coronavirus. The virus has also been detected in the United States, Japan, South Korea and Thailand. At least 17 people have died and over 600 have been infected so far.

Related Topics

Africa UK World Thailand China Company Died Wuhan United Kingdom Japan South Korea United States January From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.