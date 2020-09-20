Epidemiological Situation in Europe Worsening Over Failure to Obey Health Rules - WHO

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) The deterioration of the epidemiological situation in the Balkans and whole Europe stems from the failure of the public to comply with the measures against COVID-19 and requires strengthened control by the authorities, the World Health Organization (WHO) office in Serbia told RIA Novosti on Sunday.

"We are facing serious epidemiological situation, not only in the region but through the Europe and it is important for all the counties to react to the situation with adequate public health measures in a coordinated manner with decisive leadership. This means to test suspected cases, trace and quarantine their contacts and treat severe cases, and keep the distance if we are unable to wear masks, maintain adequate respiratory and hand hygiene," the office said.

According to the WHO, people often fail to obey anti-epidemic measures that challenges effective infection prevention and control in many countries.

"Reasons for this deterioration is that people are not obeying measures recommended especially during vacations, gatherings at stadiums, nightclubs, places of worship and other crowds, including celebrations, etc. Infection prevention and control is also a challenge for some counties," the WHO continued.

The office also stressed the need for implementation of preventive measures in schools to open them, as it is important for children to attend classes to learn and socialize.