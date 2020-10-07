UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Epidemiological Situation In Russia Getting Worse In Most Regions - Public Health Watchdog

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 11:10 PM

Epidemiological Situation in Russia Getting Worse in Most Regions - Public Health Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The epidemiological situation in Russia is getting worse, there is an increase in new cases of COVID-19 in 60 regions, the situation is stable in 20 and some regions even see incidence falling, Russia's chief public health official Anna Popova said.

"It is quite obvious that the epidemiological situation in Russia is getting more complicated. We were preparing for this. We have growth in 60 constituent entities of Russia, in 20 constituent entities the situation is stable and somewhere even goes down, but exactly in those constituent entities where these the requirements are observed," Popova told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Alaphilippe blushes forgotten with Belgian semi-cl ..

1 minute ago

Court bid after Britain flies lone migrant to Fran ..

1 minute ago

Ethiopian lawmakers vote to slash funds for Tigray ..

2 minutes ago

International mediators to discuss Karabakh on Thu ..

2 minutes ago

Trump tax battle likely heading back to Supreme Co ..

2 minutes ago

Tsitsipas downs Rublev to reach last four at Rolan ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.