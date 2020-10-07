Epidemiological Situation in Russia Getting Worse in Most Regions - Public Health Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The epidemiological situation in Russia is getting worse, there is an increase in new cases of COVID-19 in 60 regions, the situation is stable in 20 and some regions even see incidence falling, Russia's chief public health official Anna Popova said.

"It is quite obvious that the epidemiological situation in Russia is getting more complicated. We were preparing for this. We have growth in 60 constituent entities of Russia, in 20 constituent entities the situation is stable and somewhere even goes down, but exactly in those constituent entities where these the requirements are observed," Popova told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.