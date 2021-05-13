Epidemiologists to Decide If Putin, Biden Should Meet in Person or Online - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Epidemiologists will decide whether Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, should meet face-to-face or hold online talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"This meeting will be a matter for epidemiologists' consideration," Peskov told reporters, asked about the mode of the meeting.

No agreement has been reached so far on the time and venue of the meeting, the Kremlin spokesman continued.

"No, there is no agreement on the matter yet. This is still in the stage of discussion and analysis," Peskov added.