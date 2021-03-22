EpiVacCorona Being Tested on All Coronavirus Strains in Russia - Vector Center

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian vaccine EpiVacCorona is being tested on all strains of coronavirus in Russia, said Rinat Maksyutov, Director General of the Vector Center

"It is tested on almost all the variety of strains that circulate in Russia, which we receive and conduct appropriate research. The vaccine is showing its effectiveness," Maksyutov said at a video conference on coronavirus vaccination with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Maksyutov said that about 5,300 mutations of the COVID-19 coronavirus had been detected in Russia, 50 of them in the 'UK' strain.

"To date, we have identified more than 5,300 mutations throughout the genome in Russia. In the vast majority, these substitutions do not lead to a change in the properties of the virus from an epidemiological point of view, while today more than 50 variants of the UK strain, three of the South African strain and more than 20 variants of the virus requiring in-depth study," he said.