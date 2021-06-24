UrduPoint.com
EpiVacCorona Vaccine Effective Against Delta, Delta Plus Variants - Developer

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The Russian EpiVacCorona COVID-19 vaccine is effective against Delta and Delta Plus coronavirus variants, Rinat Maksyutov, the director of the Vector research center that developed the vaccine, said on Thursday.

"All mutations that cause concern ” alpha, beta, gamma, delta, delta plus, do not fall into the structure of the selected peptide," Maksyutov said at a scientific conference, adding that the peptide is a basis of the EpiVacCorona vaccine.

