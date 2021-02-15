UrduPoint.com
EpiVacCorona Vaccine Efficacy Unaffected By New COVID Strains' Mutations - Rospotrebnadzor

Mutations of the British, South African and Brazilian strains of the coronavirus do not affect the efficacy of Russian EpiVacCorona, since other parts of the virus have been selected for the vaccine, Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Mutations of the British, South African and Brazilian strains of the coronavirus do not affect the efficacy of Russian EpiVacCorona, since other parts of the virus have been selected for the vaccine, Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor told Sputnik.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to analyze the efficacy of Russian vaccines against new strains of the coronavirus.

"The mutations characteristic of the new strains of coronavirus (British, South African, Brazilian) do not affect the epitopes selected for the EpiVacCorona peptide vaccine. The peptides that make up the vaccine are highly conservative," the statement says.

Rospotrebnadzor's Vector Center is constantly tracking all mutations that could potentially affect the efficacy of the vaccine, the watchdog added.

