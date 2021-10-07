(@FahadShabbir)

The European People's Party (EPP), the largest group in the European Parliament, said on Thursday that the Polish government leads the country out of the European Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The European People's Party (EPP), the largest group in the European Parliament, said on Thursday that the Polish government leads the country out of the European Union.

Earlier in the day, the Polish constitutional court ruled that the country's constitution has primacy over the EU legislation.

"It's hard to believe the Polish authorities and the PiS Party (the ruling Law and Justice party) when they claim that they don't want to put an end to Poland's membership of the EU. Their actions go in the opposite direction. Enough is enough. The Polish Government has lost its credibility. This is an attack on the EU as a whole," Jeroen Lenaers, a spokesman for the EPP said, as quoted in the parliamentary group's statement.