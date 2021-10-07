UrduPoint.com

EPP Condemns Polish Top Court's Decision About Primacy Of Country's Constitution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 09:51 PM

EPP Condemns Polish Top Court's Decision About Primacy of Country's Constitution

The European People's Party (EPP), the largest group in the European Parliament, said on Thursday that the Polish government leads the country out of the European Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The European People's Party (EPP), the largest group in the European Parliament, said on Thursday that the Polish government leads the country out of the European Union.

Earlier in the day, the Polish constitutional court ruled that the country's constitution has primacy over the EU legislation.

"It's hard to believe the Polish authorities and the PiS Party (the ruling Law and Justice party) when they claim that they don't want to put an end to Poland's membership of the EU. Their actions go in the opposite direction. Enough is enough. The Polish Government has lost its credibility. This is an attack on the EU as a whole," Jeroen Lenaers, a spokesman for the EPP said, as quoted in the parliamentary group's statement.

Related Topics

Attack Parliament European Union Poland Government Court

Recent Stories

Southern Punjab gets victory in National T20 Cup

Southern Punjab gets victory in National T20 Cup

36 seconds ago
 Media transforms world into global village: AJK mi ..

Media transforms world into global village: AJK minister

37 seconds ago
 Sh Rashid promises action against guilty after pro ..

Sh Rashid promises action against guilty after probe into Pandora Papers scam

39 seconds ago
 One killed, two injured in road accident

One killed, two injured in road accident

41 seconds ago
 10 die of Corona, 146 contact virus in KP

10 die of Corona, 146 contact virus in KP

9 minutes ago
 Senate body members visit FGPC hospital

Senate body members visit FGPC hospital

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.