Epstein Accused Of Luring Women From Russia, Other Post-Soviet States Into Sexual Slavery

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 12:24 AM

Late US financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein tried to lure dozens of women from Russia and other post-Soviet countries into sexual slavery, according to a lawsuit filed by an unnamed Russian woman against Epstein's estate executors and his former assistant Lesley Groff

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) Late US financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein tried to lure dozens of women from Russia and other post-Soviet countries into sexual slavery, according to a lawsuit filed by an unnamed Russian woman against Epstein's estate executors and his former assistant Lesley Groff.

The plaintiff, using the pseudonym "Jane Doe" in place of her real name, filed a class action on behalf of herself and a putative class of similarly situated women with the District Court of New York's Southern District earlier this week.

"It was clear from Epstein's statements and the manner in which he made them that he had engaged in sexual acts with numerous young women from former Soviet countries such as Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Latvia, and Lithuania in the recent past, and that he had had numerous discussions with those young women about their career ambitions. The clear implication was that Epstein had lured those young women with fraudulent offers of career assistance in a similar manner as he had with Jane," the lawsuit read.

According to the filing, Jane was in her early 20s and living in Moscow when Epstein first contacted her. At least two of Epstein's female assistants of Russian origin promised her the position of a secretary, and then, under the pretext of an interview, lured her to Paris, where they introduced Epstein, who eventually placed her, along with several other girls, in his luxurious apartment in the French capital. After that, Epstein brutally raped and sexually assaulted her numerous times.

During the next two years when Epstein was under a Federal investigation for numerous incidents of sexual and child abuse, he repeatedly met with the victim with Groff's assistance and "trafficked Jane for his personal sexual use and abuse, fraudulently promising her assistance with her work and career."

"Jane was not the only female whom Epstein preyed upon and unlawfully trafficked in this manner. Upon information and belief, in the time period from 2011 until his arrest in July 2019, Epstein trafficked scores of women for commercial sex purposes using fraudulent offers of career opportunities, including many women from Russia and elsewhere in Europe and the former Soviet Union," the filing read.

Epstein was arrested twice for the offense. In 2005, he served a 13-month sentence in the United States on charges of molesting an underage girl. In July 2019, he was arrested again, this time on suspicion of running a sex-trafficking ring that lured underage girls to his New York and Florida estate to attend sex parties. Later that month, Epstein, who was facing up to 45 years behind bars upon conviction, presumably committed suicide in his prison cell during his pretrial detention in Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center.

At least 20 lawsuits against the convicted sex offender were reportedly dismissed which may indicate that some women reached settlements privately with Epstein's estate. Moreover, the estate paid over $5 million to law firms in the last quarter.

