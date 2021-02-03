MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) An estate in US Virgin Islands, which belonged to US financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, paid nearly $50 million to women who accused him of assaults to settle disputes, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Epstein was arrested twice for the offense. In 2005, he served a 13-month sentence in the United States on charges of molesting an underage girl. In July 2019, he was arrested again, this time on suspicion of running a sex-trafficking ring that lured underage girls to his New York and Florida estate to attend sex parties. Epstein, who was facing up to 45 years behind bars on conviction, presumably committed suicide in his prison cell during his pre-trial detention in Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center. However, the cause of death has been widely disputed in the media by forensic investigators and others.

The estate paid out $49.8 million via its Victims Compensation Fund but the number of recipients was not revealed, according to the latest quarterly report, cited by Bloomberg.

The fund was set up last year following an agreement with a local attorney general to put measures to protect Epstein's victims, who are eligible to apply for a cut of the multi-million Dollar estate.

At least 20 lawsuits against the convicted sex offender were reportedly dismissed which may indicate that some women reached settlements privately with Epstein's estate. Moreover, the estate paid over $5 million to law firms in the last quarter.

The estate's value dropped from $630 million in July to $241 million in late December, the broadcaster added, citing a report filed in the Virgin Islands.

The Virgin Islands previously accused Epstein of using his estate located on two islands in the territory, both owned by the financier, to sexually abuse and traffic underage girls.