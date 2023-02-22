Equal International Security System Destroyed by West, Not by Russia - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) It was not Moscow that destroyed the equitable international security system, but the West, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday, commenting on the international reaction to Russia's suspension of participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START).

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday that Russia was suspending its participation in New START, though adding that the country was not fully withdrawing from the treaty. A number of countries have called on Moscow to reconsider its decision.

"They (the West) began to destroy the existing global security system absolutely consciously, cold-bloodedly and cynically ... because it (the system) provided for equality, a balance of interests, reciprocity in a number of areas," Zakharova told Radio Sputnik.

The West felt "humiliated" because it was equal to everyone else and had obligations to Russia under the existing global security system, the spokeswoman added. She said that Western countries had decided to destroy everything that could threaten their exceptionalism.

In addition, the West had the desire to "control everyone and everything, in an attempt to escape from all obligations," Zakharova said.

"Therefore, they destroyed the system. It was being destroyed by them, so it is obvious that the president spoke about us taking steps to ensure our safety yesterday," the spokeswoman added.

The Russia-US New START treaty went into effect on February 5, 2011, and was designed to limit the number of strategic offensive arms possessed by Moscow and Washington.