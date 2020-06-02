UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Equatorial Guinea Accuses WHO Of Inflating Virus Tally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 11:57 PM

Equatorial Guinea accuses WHO of inflating virus tally

The central African state of Equatorial Guinea has told the WHO's representative to leave, accusing her of "falsifying" the country's tally of coronavirus cases, according to the government and the UN health agency

Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The central African state of Equatorial Guinea has told the WHO's representative to leave, accusing her of "falsifying" the country's tally of coronavirus cases, according to the government and the UN health agency.

In document dated May 26 seen by AFP on Tuesday, the foreign ministry asked the World Health Organization's regional office in Africa "to end the duties" of its representative in Equatorial Guinea, Dr. Triphonie Nkurunziza, "and immediately oversee her departure from Malabo." Prime Minister Pascual Obama Asue, appearing at the Senate last Friday, accused Nkurunziza of "falsifying the data of people contaminated" by COVID-19.

"We don't have a problem with the WHO, we have a problem with the WHO's representative in Malabo," he said in remarks broadcast on state television.

A source at the UN office in Malabo, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the government's request but declined to go into details.

"The government has asked her to go, we have received a document -- she is accused of falsifying COVID-19 figures," the source said.

However, Dr. Nkurunziza is still in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea's island capital, as there are no flights enabling her to leave, the source said.

Equatorial Guinea is an oil-rich coastal state that President Teodoro Obiang Nguema has ruled with an iron fist for 40 years.

The authorities say that as of June 1, there were 1,306 recorded cases of coronavirus, 12 of them fatalities, in a population of 1.3 million.

The official tally used to be updated daily, but this practice stopped on April 28, and the update is now being published only from time to time.

Figures put forward by the WHO have sometimes been somewhat higher than the national tally, although both tolls are the same right now.

Related Topics

Africa Senate Prime Minister World Barack Obama United Nations Malabo Same Equatorial Guinea Guinea April May June TV From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE-France strategic relations gain significant mo ..

15 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports launches &#039;SAFEEN FEEDERS&#039 ..

45 minutes ago

Noon Work Ban to begin in mid-June: MoHRE

1 hour ago

ADDED issues new circular prohibiting industries i ..

2 hours ago

FNC passes bill to establish ‘International Cent ..

2 hours ago

Gunmen kill man in Quetta

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.