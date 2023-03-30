Equatorial Guinea Confirms 13 Marburg Cases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) A total of 13 cases of infection with the rare Marburg virus, which causes a hemorrhagic fever, have been identified in Equatorial Guinea since the start of the pandemic in February, the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare of Equatorial Guinea said.

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) said there were nine confirmed and 20 probable cases of the disease in Equatorial Guinea. On Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced that the organization was aware of additional Marburg cases in the country. He urged the authorities to confirm them officially.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, 13 cases of infection have been registered, with two (of the infected people) hospitalized with mild symptoms," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

One person of those infected has recovered, the statement read.

Equatorial Guinea confirmed the Marburg pandemic in February, after eight suspected virus-related deaths were registered in two villages located in the district of Nsok Nsomo in the country's eastern province of Kie-Ntem. The WHO sent experts to the country to support the government's efforts in fighting the outbreak.

The Marburg virus is transmitted to humans from fruit bats and spreads through direct contact with infected biological fluids, surfaces and materials. The disease begins acutely, with high fever, severe headache and malaise.