Equatorial Guinea Expects High-Level Delegation From Russia At GECF - President

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 06:39 PM

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Equatorial Guinea expects a high-level delegation from Russia at the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in November and is only waiting for Moscow to confirm the details of its participation, the country's president, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, told Sputnik.

"We are also still waiting on Russia's confirmation. But it has confirmed on the level of high-level officials, but we still do not know the exact level of its participation [in the forum]. But EG is completely ready to welcome the GECF members," the president said.

The forum will be held in the city of Malabo from November 26 to November 29.

