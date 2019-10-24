Equatorial Guinea Leader Says 2 Deals Signed With Russia in Sochi 'Prelude' to Wider Ties

(@imziishan)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Equatorial Guinea has signed two economic agreements with Russia, which lay the basis for much more promising cooperation between the two nations, Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo told Sputnik on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit.

In early October, Equatorial Guinea Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima told Sputnik that the country might strike deals with Russia's energy giants Gazprom, Lukoil and Rosneft at the Sochi summit.

Earlier in the day, Lukoil announced that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Equatorial Guinea on possible participation in hydrocarbon exploration and production projects in the African nation. Russia's Rosgeologia state company, in turn, signed a memorandum on the study of the hydrocarbon potential of Equatorial Guinea.

"Taking the opportunity provided by this summit, we have offered the economic resources of Equatorial Guinea and signed two agreements, which, in our opinion, will be a beginning, a prelude to our cooperation," the president said.

"This will strengthen economic relations between Russia and Equatorial Guinea. We don't want to be a partner that only receives something from the other side, we want to match by our contribution," he added.

The first-ever Russia-Africa summit and business forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, kicked off on Wednesday. Over 40 African nations are being represented by heads of state or government at the summit, while 11 others have sent their vice presidents, foreign ministers or ambassadors.

