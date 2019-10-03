MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Equatorial Guinea may reach agreements with Russia's energy giants Gazprom, Lukoil and Rosneft at the Russia-Africa Summit, which Sochi will host from October 23-24, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima told Sputnik.

Equatorial Guinea will not come to the summit "empty-handed," Lima said, noting that the country's president, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, will attend the event as well.

"So, something is gonna to happen there. And it's looking like, you know, Gazprom, Lukoil, Rosneft ” all of them, we have three-four days to discuss. So, something will come from that," Lima told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week forum.

He added that Russia's Novatek had not so far expressed its interest in cooperation on liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries to Africa.

The minister told Sputnik in September that Gazprom, Lukoil and Rosneft were showing interest in engaging in exploration of Fortuna gas field in Equatorial Guinea. There have been plans to create a floating LNG facility at the field. Lima said back in September that the licensing round ended on September 27, voicing hope for negotiations with the companies at the Russian Energy Week.

The Russian Energy Week runs from October 2-5 in Moscow.