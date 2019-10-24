Equatorial Guinea Needs Better Military Ties With Russia - President

Equatorial Guinea needs stronger military ties with Russia and asks it to keep providing training for the armed forces, the country's president, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, told Sputnik

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Equatorial Guinea needs stronger military ties with Russia and asks it to keep providing training for the armed forces, the country's president, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, told Sputnik.

"We have transformed the country, and that is why we need to strengthen our military cooperation with Russia because we have suffered from two attempts of mercenary invasions," the president said.

According to the president, one attempt took place in 2004 "from a group of mercenaries originating from South Africa." Another recent attempt was "financed by a European power that recruited mercenaries from the Darfur conflict region in Central Africa," the president said adding that that offensive was disrupted.

"This is why we are asking Russia to continue helping EG, particularly in training our armed forces so that we can then defend ourselves independently," Obiang said.

The president is currently at the Russia-Africa forum in the Black Sea resort of Sochi. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the two-day event.