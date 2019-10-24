Equatorial Guinea supports Russia's anti-piracy initiative aiming to expand the area of responsibility of a contact group on piracy to the Gulf of Guinea, the country's president, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, told Sputnik

In June, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy suggested that the geographic mandate of the Contact Group on Piracy off the Coast of Somalia (CGPCS) might be broadened to combat piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.

"Obviously, this is a proposal that EG supports as a non-permanent member of the UNSC so that the fight against piracy intensifies.

Specifically, the Guinea Gulf zone is a region that suffered from the effects of piracy just like the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden. I think that this is a good initiative because piracy effects the stability of states. This is why we welcome Russia's proposal to establish a program to fight against piracy in African countries," the president said.

The president is currently at the Russia-Africa forum in the Black Sea resort of Sochi. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the two-day event.