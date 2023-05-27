UrduPoint.com

Equatorial Guinea's Ambassador Rejects WSJ Report On China's Plan To Build Military Base

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2023 | 09:07 PM

Equatorial Guinea's Ambassador Rejects WSJ Report on China's Plan to Build Military Base

Equatorial Guinean Ambassador to Russia Luciano Nkogo Ndong Ayekaba has dismissed a Wall Street Journal report that claims China is planning to establish its first permanent military base in the Central African nation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) Equatorial Guinean Ambassador to Russia Luciano Nkogo Ndong Ayekaba has dismissed a Wall Street Journal report that claims China is planning to establish its first permanent military base in the Central African nation.

The report in question, published in 2021, cited unnamed senior US officials as saying that Beijing was mulling a base in the port city of Bata, which already has a Chinese-built commercial port in the Gulf of Guinea.

"Our country is a free state. We are friends with many countries, but there are countries like Russia, like China, which are close friends.

If we are asked, we can discuss this topic, but we have not yet received any official proposals from the Chinese side," the ambassador told Sputnik.

He added that the Western media spread similar reports on Russia and "speak about everything, but the information is inaccurate."

China's only foreign military base is located in Djibouti, a tiny country in the Horn of Africa. The nation is strategically located and has access to the Bab al-Mandab Strait, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

Related Topics

Africa Russia China Beijing Djibouti Bata Aden Guinea Media From

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns storming of residence of Jor ..

UAE strongly condemns storming of residence of Jordanian Ambassador in Khartoum

12 minutes ago
 Saudi Ambassador celebrates 15 years of Royal Emba ..

Saudi Ambassador celebrates 15 years of Royal Embassy's successful operation in ..

4 minutes ago
 ‘Safe digital public square’ never more import ..

‘Safe digital public square’ never more important, says UN High Commissioner ..

12 minutes ago
 UN Commission Adopts Belarus-Proposed Resolution A ..

UN Commission Adopts Belarus-Proposed Resolution Against Human Trafficking - Sta ..

4 minutes ago
 Indian Space Agency to Take Crew Recovery Training ..

Indian Space Agency to Take Crew Recovery Training Out to Sea Ahead of Manned Fl ..

11 minutes ago
 Khuhro calls for simultaneous general elections, c ..

Khuhro calls for simultaneous general elections, criticizes Imran Khan's politic ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.