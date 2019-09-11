Equatorial Guinea's Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima told Sputnik he was planning to hold talks with Gazprom and Lukoil to assess cooperation during his visit in Moscow in early October

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Equatorial Guinea's Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima told Sputnik he was planning to hold talks with Gazprom and Lukoil to assess cooperation during his visit in Moscow in early October.

"I will also probably have a discussion with Gazprom and Lukoil to see what the current situation is. By that time, the current licensing round will end either they will already be selected or I'll be asking what happened," the minister said, when asked what bilateral talks he was planning for the October visit.