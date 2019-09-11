Equatorial Guinea's Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima told Sputnik he would attend the Russian Energy Week in Moscow in early October and invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit the Gas Exporting Countries Forum

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Equatorial Guinea's Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima told Sputnik he would attend the Russian Energy Week in Moscow in early October and invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit the Gas Exporting Countries Forum.

The Energy Week is scheduled to run from October 1 to October 5, while the GECF summit will take place in Equatorial Guinea's capital Malabo in November.

"I will travel to Moscow for the Russian Energy Week. I will deliver a message to His Excellency President Putin with the invitation to GECF Summit. We will be discussing what team will be coming to Malabo. And also to confirm that we will be coming to Sochi for the Africa-Russia summit," Lima said.