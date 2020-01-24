(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) Equatorial Guinea's Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue has arrived in Moscow for a working visit, the Central African country's charge d'affaires ad interim told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The vice president is in Moscow on a working visit," Francisco Javier Edu Ondo Mbang said.

In October, Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo took part in the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the summit, Russia's Lukoil signed a memorandum of understanding with Equatorial Guinea on possibly joining hydrocarbon exploration and production in the country. Apart from that, Rosgeologiya agreed with the African nation to cooperate on discovering mineral deposits there.