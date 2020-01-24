UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Equatorial Guinea's Vice President Arrives In Moscow For Visit - Official

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 day ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 01:10 AM

Equatorial Guinea's Vice President Arrives in Moscow for Visit - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) Equatorial Guinea's Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue has arrived in Moscow for a working visit, the Central African country's charge d'affaires ad interim told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The vice president is in Moscow on a working visit," Francisco Javier Edu Ondo Mbang said.

In October, Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo took part in the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the summit, Russia's Lukoil signed a memorandum of understanding with Equatorial Guinea on possibly joining hydrocarbon exploration and production in the country. Apart from that, Rosgeologiya agreed with the African nation to cooperate on discovering mineral deposits there.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Ondo Vladimir Putin Sochi Equatorial Guinea October From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.