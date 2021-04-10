Equipment distributes to vulnerable communities in Hassanabad, Hunza by project GLOF II

Equipment were distributed to vulnerable communities residing in Hassanabad, Hunza and such equipment will be distributed to all 16 targeted valleys of GB notified under GLOF II project

The Hazard Watch Group equipment purchased Under the project "Scaling-Up of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) Risk Reduction in Northern Pakistan (GLOF-II) were distributed to Shisper, Community Based Disaster Risk Management Cell (CBDRM) procured for strengthening organizational preparedness and response capacities of communities in case of any disaster.

GLOF II is working on resilience building of communities against climate induced disasters, particularly glacial lake outburst floods. Therefore, technological support is being provided in the form of Hazard Watch Group equipments, which were distributed in Hassanabad valley to address the emerging issues of GLOF at Shisper Glacier.

The 40 items include sleeping bags, tents, rain sheets, rain coats, backpacks, sunglasses and others.

The appliances include generators, UPS batteries, inverters, binoculars, walkie talkie, GPS, gas cylinders, portal generators, cyber shot cameras, range finders, small solar panels and other items. The Provincial Project Coordinator GLOF II emphasized on the project's focus on strengthening capacities of communities for better identification and response to disaster. He added that such equipment will be distributed to all 16 targeted valleys of GB notified under GLOF II project.

Such equipment not only help to enhance the ability of communities to monitor the hazard and safeguard communities in case of any disasters, it will also help in building a strong patronage with the vulnerable communities.

Disaster preparedness is an effective mechanism of the community to adapt and to reduce the impact of disasters in the event of any unforseen calamity. GLOF II is taking effective measuring like installation of Automatic Weather Station, to ensure there are minimum damages to livelihoods and infrastructure for a sustainable future.