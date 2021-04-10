UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Equipment Distributes To Vulnerable Communities In Hassanabad, Hunza By Project GLOF II

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 09:46 PM

Equipment distributes to vulnerable communities in Hassanabad, Hunza by project GLOF II

Equipment were distributed to vulnerable communities residing in Hassanabad, Hunza and such equipment will be distributed to all 16 targeted valleys of GB notified under GLOF II project

GILGIT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Equipment were distributed to vulnerable communities residing in Hassanabad, Hunza and such equipment will be distributed to all 16 targeted valleys of GB notified under GLOF II project.

The Hazard Watch Group equipment purchased Under the project "Scaling-Up of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) Risk Reduction in Northern Pakistan (GLOF-II) were distributed to Shisper, Community Based Disaster Risk Management Cell (CBDRM) procured for strengthening organizational preparedness and response capacities of communities in case of any disaster.

GLOF II is working on resilience building of communities against climate induced disasters, particularly glacial lake outburst floods. Therefore, technological support is being provided in the form of Hazard Watch Group equipments, which were distributed in Hassanabad valley to address the emerging issues of GLOF at Shisper Glacier.

The 40 items include sleeping bags, tents, rain sheets, rain coats, backpacks, sunglasses and others.

The appliances include generators, UPS batteries, inverters, binoculars, walkie talkie, GPS, gas cylinders, portal generators, cyber shot cameras, range finders, small solar panels and other items. The Provincial Project Coordinator GLOF II emphasized on the project's focus on strengthening capacities of communities for better identification and response to disaster. He added that such equipment will be distributed to all 16 targeted valleys of GB notified under GLOF II project.

Such equipment not only help to enhance the ability of communities to monitor the hazard and safeguard communities in case of any disasters, it will also help in building a strong patronage with the vulnerable communities.

Disaster preparedness is an effective mechanism of the community to adapt and to reduce the impact of disasters in the event of any unforseen calamity. GLOF II is taking effective measuring like installation of Automatic Weather Station, to ensure there are minimum damages to livelihoods and infrastructure for a sustainable future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Gas Event All

Recent Stories

Dubai Police ready Ramadan Cannons

4 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler lays foundation stone for Kalba Cloc ..

4 minutes ago

Railways minister inspects retrieved land

40 seconds ago

GCU introduces new student advisory system

41 seconds ago

Attack on Mozambique's Palma Involved Militants Fr ..

43 seconds ago

Brazil building new giant Christ statue, taller th ..

44 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.