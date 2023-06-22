Equipment En Route to Titan Sub Search Capable of Reaching Such Depths - Horizon Maritime

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Some of the equipment currently being ferried to the area being searched for the missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible, Titan, is capable of reaching the ocean depths in the area, a Horizon Maritime Services spokesman said on Wednesday.

"Some of the equipment on the way to the site is certainly capable of reaching those depths," the spokesman said at a press conference when asked if any of the equipment involved in the search and rescue operation is capable of lifting the missing submersible to the surface if found.

Horizon Maritime Services owns and operates Polar Prince, the support vessel for OceanGate Expeditions.

On Tuesday, the US Navy deployed a Flyaway Deep Ocean Salvage System (FADOSS) which is capable of lifting up to 60,000lbs to the search area, and on Wednesday, the US-based group Explorers Club announced that that they were working for permits to use remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) in the search area capable of reaching depths of 6,000 meters, or roughly 20,000 feet.

On Sunday, the OceanGate Expeditions submersible Titan went missing during an expedition to the wreckage of the Titanic in an area about 900 miles east of Cape Cod in the Atlantic at a depth of approximately 13,000 feet. The submersible has the capacity of carrying five people and an oxygen supply for 96 hours.

A search-and-rescue operation has been underway since Monday morning.