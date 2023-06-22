UrduPoint.com

Equipment En Route To Titan Sub Search Capable Of Reaching Such Depths - Horizon Maritime

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Equipment En Route to Titan Sub Search Capable of Reaching Such Depths - Horizon Maritime

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Some of the equipment currently being ferried to the area being searched for the missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible, Titan, is capable of reaching the ocean depths in the area, a Horizon Maritime Services spokesman said on Wednesday.

"Some of the equipment on the way to the site is certainly capable of reaching those depths," the spokesman said at a press conference when asked if any of the equipment involved in the search and rescue operation is capable of lifting the missing submersible to the surface if found.

Horizon Maritime Services owns and operates Polar Prince, the support vessel for OceanGate Expeditions.

On Tuesday, the US Navy deployed a Flyaway Deep Ocean Salvage System (FADOSS) which is capable of lifting up to 60,000lbs to the search area, and on Wednesday, the US-based group Explorers Club announced that that they were working for permits to use remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) in the search area capable of reaching depths of 6,000 meters, or roughly 20,000 feet.

On Sunday, the OceanGate Expeditions submersible Titan went missing during an expedition to the wreckage of the Titanic in an area about 900 miles east of Cape Cod in the Atlantic at a depth of approximately 13,000 feet. The submersible has the capacity of carrying five people and an oxygen supply for 96 hours.

A search-and-rescue operation has been underway since Monday morning.

Related Topics

Vehicles SITE Sunday

Recent Stories

realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

58 minutes ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

1 hour ago
 Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canarie ..

Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canaries

1 hour ago
 Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operatio ..

Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operations during cyclone, floods

1 hour ago
 China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yiel ..

China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yielding crop varieties in Pakista ..

1 hour ago
 PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination ..

PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination in August

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.