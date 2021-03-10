UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Equities Advance As US Inflation Muted

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 09:09 PM

Equities advance as US inflation muted

European and US equities mostly pushed higher and US inflation remained muted as the massive $1.9-trillion stimulus programme neared the legislative finish line on Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :European and US equities mostly pushed higher and US inflation remained muted as the massive $1.9-trillion stimulus programme neared the legislative finish line on Wednesday.

This year's global equities rally has recently hit an air pocket over fears over the prospect of soaring inflation and rising interest rates as the global economy emerges from the deadly coronavirus crisis.

As approval of Biden's vast Covid-19 stimulus nears, investor focus has been on the impact of an expected post-lockdown spending splurge by the government and Americans.

Thus, markets were paying keen attention to US consumer price inflation data for February, which in the event rose only by 0.1 percent over the month excluding volatile food and energy prices.

Annual "core" inflation, actually dipped a tenth of a percentage point to 1.3 percent.

"The key takeaway from the report is the recognition that it didn't contain any headline surprises to fan the flames of inflation concerns," said Patrick J. O'Hare at Briefing.com.

Inflation concerns had recently pushed investors to sell their holdings of government bonds, as they worried that inflation would eat into their returns.

Fears that inflation would force the Federal Reserve to begin winding back ultra-loose monetary policies -- including record low interest rates -- that have been a key driver of the year-long equities rally, saw investors sell off equities.

Tech stocks, which are particularly sensitive to interest rates, were hit the hardest.

While equities picked up, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq soaring 3.7 percent on Tuesday, the markets will watching an auction of 10-year US government bonds closely.

The Nasdaq jumped 1.3 percent higher at the start of trading on Wednesday, with the blue-chip Dow adding 0.

6 percent.

In European trading, Frankfurt's DAX moved further into record territory and Paris also gained. London's FTSE 100 was the odd man out, dipping slightly.

"The markets are digesting a relatively subdued read on consumer price inflation, while optimism remains regarding the progress on Covid-19 vaccine rollouts and an expected passing of a new $1.9 trillion fiscal relief package today," said analysts at Charles Schwab brokerage.

The House of Representatives was expected to give final approval to the package later Wednesday, the final step before it is sent to Biden for signature into law.

In addition to $1,400 checks for most Americans, the package also extends supplemental unemployment insurance and provides money for state and local governments, many of which have seen their finances eroded by the pandemic.

"While traders have been looking for this package as means to turbocharge the US economic recovery, there are plenty of questions over the impact it could have upon inflation," said IG analyst Joshua Mahony.

- Key figures around 1430 GMT - London - FTSE 100: DOWN less than 0.1 percent at 6,728.99 points Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.7 percent at 14,540.20 Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.9 percent at 5,978.31 EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.9 percent at 3,818.93 New York - Dow: UP 0.6 percent at 32,013.63 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: FLAT at 29,036.56 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.5 percent at 28,907.52 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.1 percent at 3,357.74 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1920 from $1.1901 at 2200 GMT Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3930 from $1.3892 Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.59 pence from 85.67 pence Dollar/yen: DOWN at 108.38 Yen from 108.48 yenBrent North Sea crude: UP 1.1 percent at $68.23 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 1.1 percent at $64.73 per barrel.

Related Topics

Driver London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Man Tokyo Progress Price New York Euro Money February Stocks Market Event From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Supreme Court disposes of former DG LDA Ahad Cheem ..

2 minutes ago

IOC president Thomas Bach re-elected as Olympic ch ..

2 minutes ago

Denmark Joins 4 NATO Allies in Europe With Inaugur ..

2 minutes ago

WASA providing best services despite scarcity of r ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Oil Output in April to Be 890,000 Bpd Hig ..

4 minutes ago

Rio eyes renaming iconic Maracana stadium for Pele ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.