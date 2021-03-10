Equities advance as US inflation muted

European and US equities mostly pushed higher and US inflation remained muted as the massive $1.9-trillion stimulus programme neared the legislative finish line on Wednesday

This year's global equities rally has recently hit an air pocket over fears over the prospect of soaring inflation and rising interest rates as the global economy emerges from the deadly coronavirus crisis.

As approval of Biden's vast Covid-19 stimulus nears, investor focus has been on the impact of an expected post-lockdown spending splurge by the government and Americans.

Thus, markets were paying keen attention to US consumer price inflation data for February, which in the event rose only by 0.1 percent over the month excluding volatile food and energy prices.

Annual "core" inflation, actually dipped a tenth of a percentage point to 1.3 percent.

"The key takeaway from the report is the recognition that it didn't contain any headline surprises to fan the flames of inflation concerns," said Patrick J. O'Hare at Briefing.com.

Inflation concerns had recently pushed investors to sell their holdings of government bonds, as they worried that inflation would eat into their returns.

Fears that inflation would force the Federal Reserve to begin winding back ultra-loose monetary policies -- including record low interest rates -- that have been a key driver of the year-long equities rally, saw investors sell off equities.

Tech stocks, which are particularly sensitive to interest rates, were hit the hardest.

While equities picked up, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq soaring 3.7 percent on Tuesday, the markets will watching an auction of 10-year US government bonds closely.

The Nasdaq jumped 1.3 percent higher at the start of trading on Wednesday, with the blue-chip Dow adding 0.

6 percent.

In European trading, Frankfurt's DAX moved further into record territory and Paris also gained. London's FTSE 100 was the odd man out, dipping slightly.

"The markets are digesting a relatively subdued read on consumer price inflation, while optimism remains regarding the progress on Covid-19 vaccine rollouts and an expected passing of a new $1.9 trillion fiscal relief package today," said analysts at Charles Schwab brokerage.

The House of Representatives was expected to give final approval to the package later Wednesday, the final step before it is sent to Biden for signature into law.

In addition to $1,400 checks for most Americans, the package also extends supplemental unemployment insurance and provides money for state and local governments, many of which have seen their finances eroded by the pandemic.

"While traders have been looking for this package as means to turbocharge the US economic recovery, there are plenty of questions over the impact it could have upon inflation," said IG analyst Joshua Mahony.

- Key figures around 1430 GMT - London - FTSE 100: DOWN less than 0.1 percent at 6,728.99 points Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.7 percent at 14,540.20 Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.9 percent at 5,978.31 EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.9 percent at 3,818.93 New York - Dow: UP 0.6 percent at 32,013.63 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: FLAT at 29,036.56 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.5 percent at 28,907.52 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.1 percent at 3,357.74 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1920 from $1.1901 at 2200 GMT Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3930 from $1.3892 Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.59 pence from 85.67 pence Dollar/yen: DOWN at 108.38 Yen from 108.48 yenBrent North Sea crude: UP 1.1 percent at $68.23 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 1.1 percent at $64.73 per barrel.