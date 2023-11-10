Open Menu

Equities In Retreat As Powell Warns Rate Hikes Still On Table

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Equities in retreat as Powell warns rate hikes still on table

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Asian stocks sank Friday and the Dollar held gains after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell warned he "will not hesitate" to hike interest rates further in his quest to bring inflation to heel.

His comments brought down the curtain on a rally across equities sparked last week when officials hinted that their long-running tightening cycle may be at an end.

They came as other key decision-makers have lined up to suggest that while recent data has suggested the hikes are kicking in, traders should be aware that more measures could be needed if prices remain elevated.

Powell told an International Monetary Fund conference Thursday that "progress toward our two percent goal is not assured".

"If it becomes appropriate to tighten policy further, we will not hesitate to do so," he said.

