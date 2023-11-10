Equities in retreat as Powell warns rate hikes still on table

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Asian stocks sank Friday and the Dollar held gains after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell warned he "will not hesitate" to hike interest rates further in his quest to bring inflation to heel.

His comments brought down the curtain on a rally across equities sparked last week when officials hinted that their long-running tightening cycle may be at an end.

They came as other key decision-makers have lined up to suggest that while recent data has suggested the hikes are kicking in, traders should be aware that more measures could be needed if prices remain elevated.

Powell told an International Monetary Fund conference Thursday that "progress toward our two percent goal is not assured".

"If it becomes appropriate to tighten policy further, we will not hesitate to do so," he said.

While policymakers were "committed" to achieving a sufficiently tight monetary policy stance, "we are not confident that we have achieved such a stance", he added.

He added that officials were aware of the need not to overtighten, which many fear could tip the world's top economy into recession.

The Fed decision last week to hold rates came as they acknowledged soaring Treasuries -- 10-year yields hit a 16-year high recently -- were acting as a substitute for rate hikes.