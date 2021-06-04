UrduPoint.com
Equities Rebound As Jobs Data Quash Taper Fears

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 09:18 PM

Equities rebound as jobs data quash taper fears

Equity markets mostly moved higher while the dollar fell on Friday after tepid job US growth numbers assuaged fears of a rapid reduction in stimulus measures and a hike in interest rates

London, June 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Equity markets mostly moved higher while the Dollar fell on Friday after tepid job US growth numbers assuaged fears of a rapid reduction in stimulus measures and a hike in interest rates.

Wary traders were also keeping tabs on China-US relations after President Joe Biden's latest move to show he has no intention of easing pressure on Beijing.

Attention was additionally focused on the start of a Group of Seven finance ministers meeting, with Europeans optimistic the world's wealthiest countries will support US-backed plans for a minimum global level of corporate tax.

The US economy added 559,000 jobs in May, the second month in a row that the figures came in well below expectations.

Figures released Thursday showed a gain of nearly one million jobs on private US payrolls. Plus new unemployment benefits requests fell below 400,000 for the first time since the pandemic began and a gauge of the crucial US services sector expanded for the 12th straight month and hit a record high.

That sparked worries that the a roaring return of the US economy would push the Federal Reserve to "taper" stimulus measures and raise interest rates sooner than markets have been expecting.

But Friday's non-farm payrolls data from the Labor Department is looked at as the gold standard by the market, and equities bounced higher after the numbers were released, while the dollar slumped.

