Open Menu

Equities Rise As Traders Weigh Trump 2.0, Rate Cut Prospects

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2024 | 10:32 PM

Equities rise as traders weigh Trump 2.0, rate cut prospects

Major stock markets mostly rose Thursday following Donald Trump's election win that is set to see the returning president unveil US tax cuts and import tariffs

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Major stock markets mostly rose Thursday following Donald Trump's election win that is set to see the returning president unveil US tax cuts and import tariffs.

The dollar retreated after surging Wednesday on news of Trump's win, while bitcoin came off record highs.

Wall Street stocks surged to all-time records Wednesday after it emerged the tycoon would return to the White House having beaten his Democratic rival Kamala Harris.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite continued rising Thursday with investors looking towards the Federal Reserve interest rate announcement later in the day, while the Dow wobbled.

"With a 25-basis-point rate cut fully priced in, the focus will shift to the Fed's tone on future cuts," said City Index and FOREX.com analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

"If the Fed hints at slowing rate cuts in response to Trump's pro-growth policies, bond yields could remain elevated, potentially cooling investor enthusiasm for stocks in the short term," he said.

"For now, markets are still buzzing from the post-election rally, but as the initial excitement fades, a pullback may be in the cards."

Trump's decisive win is expected to pave the way for a series of business-friendly measures such as tax cuts and deregulation, though analysts warn that such moves -- along with the pledge to impose import duties -- could relight inflation.

The prospect of higher inflationary pressure could complicate matters for Fed boss Jerome Powell.

Earlier, the Bank of England (BoE) announced a widely expected 25-basis-point cut, its second reduction since August, as inflation in Britain fell below its target rate.

Sweden's central bank also dropped borrowing costs by 50 basis points, its biggest reduction in a decade, while Norway made no change.

Frankfurt stocks rose by 1.

7 percent as the conservative opposition heaped pressure on Chancellor Olaf Scholz's crisis-hit government to allow for speedy elections by calling a confidence vote next week rather than in 2025.

Christian Democrats chief Friedrich Merz made the demand after Scholz's three-party coalition imploded Wednesday over the 2025 budget and fiscal policy.

In Asia on Thursday, Chinese stocks rallied as investors brushed off concerns that China in particular would be the target of Trump's tariffs.

Bitcoin traded close to $75,700, having touched a new high close to $76,475 Wednesday.

Ahead of his election win, Trump pledged to make the United States the "bitcoin and cryptocurrency capital of the world".

- Key figures around 1630 GMT -

New York - Dow: DOWN less than 0.1 percent at 43,707.86 points

New York - S&P 500: UP 0.6 percent at 5,963.76

New York - Nasdaq Composite: UP 1.3 percent at 19,221.36

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.3 percent at 8,140.74 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.8 percent at 7,425.60 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 1.7 percent at 19,362.52 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.3 percent at 39,381.41 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 2.0 percent at 20,953.34 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 2.6 percent at 3,470.66 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0786 from $1.0732 on Wednesday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2982 from $1.2880

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 153.17 yen from 154.62 yen

Euro/pound: DOWN at 83.09 pence from 83.30 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.2 percent at $71.57 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.2 percent at $74.81 per barrel

burs-rl/giv

Related Topics

Election World Import Dollar China Vote Budget White House Norway Trump Bank Bitcoin London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Powell New York United States Sweden Cryptocurrency May August Democrats Stocks Market Christian From Government Asia Opposition

Recent Stories

Dutch extradite mother of premature baby smuggled ..

Dutch extradite mother of premature baby smuggled from France

6 minutes ago
 Toll from Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia ..

Toll from Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia rises to four: official

6 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi g ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi grieves over loss of security p ..

6 minutes ago
 CIIE: Foreign firms confident in China's open busi ..

CIIE: Foreign firms confident in China's open business environment, industry cha ..

3 minutes ago
 Germany's Scholz pressed to call vote after coalit ..

Germany's Scholz pressed to call vote after coalition collapse

3 minutes ago
 Senate Standing Committee on Interior, chaired by ..

Senate Standing Committee on Interior, chaired by Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman o ..

37 minutes ago
SCCI calls for abolishment of Saturday’s holiday ..

SCCI calls for abolishment of Saturday’s holiday in government offices

37 minutes ago
 Planning minister, Chinese envoy discuss bilateral ..

Planning minister, Chinese envoy discuss bilateral ties, CPEC progress

37 minutes ago
 LHC seeks reply on plea seeking directions to fix ..

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking directions to fix sugarcane price

37 minutes ago
 IHC remands back PTI founder's acquittal plea to a ..

IHC remands back PTI founder's acquittal plea to accountability court

58 minutes ago
 ILF to celebrate decade of literary excellence sho ..

ILF to celebrate decade of literary excellence showcasing sustainability

1 hour ago
 Acting President, PM pay tribute to security force ..

Acting President, PM pay tribute to security forces for killing 5 terrorists in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World