Equivalents Of 2 Drugs Used For Gaucher Disease Patients Can Treat COVID -Israeli Military

Tue 26th May 2020 | 06:40 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The Israeli Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday that, according to the recent research conducted by scientists from the Israel Institute for Biological Research, equivalents of two drugs initially created to treat patients with Gaucher disease can also be used for fighting COVID-19 in case of new outbreaks.

Gaucher disease is a genetic disorder that leads to the build up of fatty deposits in various human organs, including spleen, liver and bone marrow.

"Research conducted by the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) indicates that the analogues of two drugs designed to treat Gaucher's disease are effective against Corona virus and may also be effective in the case of future outbreaks of new viruses," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

The effectiveness of drugs is being tested on animals infected with coronavirus. According to the military, treatment of a new disease, such as COVID-19, using an already approved drug can serve as an effective short-term solution, given that one of the main challenges in the fight against the pandemic is the long time required for both research and approval of new drugs.

