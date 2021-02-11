MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Russia no longer consents to unilateral or forced concessions in international arms control dialogue, insisting on an equitable and balanced negotiation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"The time of unilateral concessions that Russia once used to make is long gone. The world is too cruel and too cynical to believe in fairy tales. We do not believe in fairy tales, and we will firmly and relentlessly defend our national interests," Ryabkov said at a press conference.

International arms control cooperation is among the central tools that make it possible to advance states' security-related national interests via political and diplomatic methods, according to the Russian official.

"Russia, like any other state, has its lawful interests and concerns. Our colleagues in Washington and several other capitals should understand this and take this into account.

Issues like this are not a one-way street. They do not entail forced and nonreciprocal concessions. Only a dialogue on equals can lead to balanced and mutually acceptable agreements," Ryabkov said.

On February 3, Russia and the United States officially extended the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), the only remaining legally binding arms control agreement between the two nations that own the world's largest nuclear stockpiles. The treaty is now set to expire on February 5, 2026.

The administration of ex-US President Donald Trump long sought drafting a new arms control treaty that would also include China or revising the terms of the existing one, which neither Beijing nor Moscow supported. Joe Biden's administration agreed to extend New START for five more years without any renegotiation of terms.