UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erbil Airport In Iraqi Kurdistan Comes Under Rocket Fire- Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 12:20 AM

Erbil Airport in Iraqi Kurdistan Comes Under Rocket Fire- Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Three rockets fell on Monday near the international airport of Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan, al-Sumaria broadcaster reported.

"Three missiles fell in the area of Erbil international airport, security officials were dispersed in the area," the broadcaster said, citing a source in the Iraqi security services.

According to the channel, the explosions were heard in the airport area.

Related Topics

Airport

Recent Stories

IDEX and Navdex 2021 reveal UAEâ€™s capabilities a ..

7 minutes ago

IDEX, NAVDEX take center stage in Ministry of Defe ..

37 minutes ago

King of Bahrain arrives in UAE

1 hour ago

Jacob Zuma's Family Says Will Fight Potential Jail ..

22 minutes ago

German Chancellor Merkel to Participate in G7 Meet ..

22 minutes ago

Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of pleas agains ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.