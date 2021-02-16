Erbil Airport In Iraqi Kurdistan Comes Under Rocket Fire- Reports
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 12:20 AM
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Three rockets fell on Monday near the international airport of Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan, al-Sumaria broadcaster reported.
"Three missiles fell in the area of Erbil international airport, security officials were dispersed in the area," the broadcaster said, citing a source in the Iraqi security services.
According to the channel, the explosions were heard in the airport area.