Erbil Airport in Iraqi Kurdistan Comes Under Rocket Fire- Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Three rockets fell on Monday near the international airport of Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan, al-Sumaria broadcaster reported.

"Three missiles fell in the area of Erbil international airport, security officials were dispersed in the area," the broadcaster said, citing a source in the Iraqi security services.

According to the channel, the explosions were heard in the airport area.