MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin in phone talks on Tuesday invited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit Russia, the Kremlin press service said.

"Putin invited Erdogan to pay a working visit to Russia in the coming days. The invitation was accepted," the press service said in a statement.

The telephone conversation was initiated by the Turkish side, according to the statement.