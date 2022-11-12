Erdogan Accuses Biden of Hiding Opposition Cleric Gulen in Pennsylvania

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that US President Joe Biden deliberately hid Fethullah Gulen, who is accused by Ankara of organizing a coup attempt in Turkey in 2016, in Pennsylvania.

"Who protects them (supporters of Gulen)? It is, first of all, Greece. They flee to Greece, they flee to Europe. They have always fled there. They live in Germany, France, the Netherlands, United Kingdom, the US. And the US is hiding this man (Gulen). Who is hiding him? It is Biden who hides him. They gave him a huge mansion in Pennsylvania where he lives," Erdogan told reporters.

The Turkish government defines the transnational Islamic movement of Gulen as a terrorist organization, and has accused the cleric and his movement of being the main instigator of the failed coup attempt of 2016. Gulen and his followers reject the allegation. The US refuses to extradite the activist back to Turkey.

Over 80,000 people, including state and military personnel, civil activists, journalists and teachers, were arrested in Turkey on terrorism charges and about 150,000 public officers and military personnel fired or suspended from work over suspected ties to the Gulen movement.