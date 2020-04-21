UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Accuses Damascus Of Rising Tensions In Syria's Idlib

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 12:20 AM

Erdogan Accuses Damascus of Rising Tensions in Syria's Idlib

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that tensions in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone were again on the rise, accusing Damascus of being behind it and warning of a potential military response to the developments.

"While we are fighting against the coronavirus, the Syrian regime's attacks on Idlib are increasing. If [Damascus] continues to act like that, it will pay a high price. We will not be looking at this calmly," Erdogan said in a televised address to the nation.

On March 5, Erdogan traveled to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid a wave of escalation in Idlib. In a joint document issued after the talks, the two sides agreed on a ceasefire in the area.

The parties also established a security corridor 3.7 miles north and south of the M4 highway, which connects the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Turkey had failed to meet its commitments on Idlib under the deal, agreed in 2018 by Moscow and Ankara, in which the two parties pledged to conduct joint patrols and take effective measures to ensure a stable ceasefire. It also failed to distinguish between Syria's armed opposition, which is open for dialogue, and terrorist groups operating in the region, according to Lavrov. Ankara has denied the claim.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Damascus Vladimir Putin Idlib Aleppo Ankara Price Tayyip Erdogan March 2018 Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Air Arabia repatriates Emiratis from India

38 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Foreign Minister discus ..

1 hour ago

Financial and Economic Committee reviews 2020 gene ..

1 hour ago

UAE conducts over 25,000 additional COVID-19 tests ..

1 hour ago

SRTI Park-based company produces 3D-printed face m ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Prince Charle ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.