ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that tensions in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone were again on the rise, accusing Damascus of being behind it and warning of a potential military response to the developments.

"While we are fighting against the coronavirus, the Syrian regime's attacks on Idlib are increasing. If [Damascus] continues to act like that, it will pay a high price. We will not be looking at this calmly," Erdogan said in a televised address to the nation.

On March 5, Erdogan traveled to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid a wave of escalation in Idlib. In a joint document issued after the talks, the two sides agreed on a ceasefire in the area.

The parties also established a security corridor 3.7 miles north and south of the M4 highway, which connects the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Turkey had failed to meet its commitments on Idlib under the deal, agreed in 2018 by Moscow and Ankara, in which the two parties pledged to conduct joint patrols and take effective measures to ensure a stable ceasefire. It also failed to distinguish between Syria's armed opposition, which is open for dialogue, and terrorist groups operating in the region, according to Lavrov. Ankara has denied the claim.