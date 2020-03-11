UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Accuses Damascus Of Violating Idlib Ceasefire, Warns Of Possible New Attacks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 02:47 PM

Erdogan Accuses Damascus of Violating Idlib Ceasefire, Warns of Possible New Attacks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Damascus on Wednesday of violating the Idlib ceasefire, agreed upon by Russia and Turkey, warning that Ankara could strike even a heavier blow if the truce breaches continue

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Damascus on Wednesday of violating the Idlib ceasefire, agreed upon by Russia and Turkey, warning that Ankara could strike even a heavier blow if the truce breaches continue.

"After the ceasefire was announced, the Idlib population breathed a sigh of relief for the first time ever.

However, ceasefire violations have already started. We expect that Russia will repel the [Syrian] regime's attempts. But if this promise is not kept, we will not retract and will conduct an attack, which will be even more remarkable than previously. We will not only respond to attacks, but conduct attacks ourselves," Erdogan said in his address for the Turkish ruling party.

Turkey sees permanent ceasefire in Idlib, the president stressed.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Turkey Damascus Idlib Ankara Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $35.71 a barrel T ..

21 minutes ago

Farmer among 2 murdered, 1 injured in separate inc ..

12 minutes ago

ECC enhances wheat support price to Rs1400 per 40k ..

12 minutes ago

First novel coronavirus death in Belgium

12 minutes ago

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran K ..

10 minutes ago

ATC rejects bail of Mian Tariq; a prime suspect in ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.