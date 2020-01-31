Erdogan Accuses Damascus of Violating Russia-Turkey Deal on Idlib Demilitarized Zone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday accused the government of his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad, of violating the Russia-Turkey deal on the demilitarized zone in Syria's province of Idlib

In September 2018, Moscow and Ankara agreed to set up a demilitarized zone along the contact line between the armed opposition and the government forces in Idlib. Under the deal, the militants were supposed to withdraw military equipment from this area. Since then, however, Damascus has repeatedly attempted to recapture the region. The Syrian forces' most recent operation to recapture Idlib from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, a terrorist group banned in Russia) and other militant groups has been underway since December.

"Assad's regime has intensified attacks in Idlib. [Turkey] signed an agreement with Russia, but it is being violated by the [Assad] regime. It is an issue of Primary importance for us. We have 3.6 million refugees from Syria, and we cannot look with indifference at how new refugee waves are moving toward our borders," Erdogan said in a public address in Ankara.

If the situation in Idlib does not normalize, Turkey will not sit idly by because any development in Syria affects Turkey's interests, according to the president.

"Turkey advocates for stability in Syria and is ready to undertake all necessary steps up to using military force," Erdogan warned.

The Syrian civil war has been ongoing since 2011, with the government's forces fighting against different insurgent groups.